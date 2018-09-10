Dancing with Billy: Billy Idol releasing updated version of 1980s remix compilation “Vital Idol”

In 1987, Billy Idol released a unique compilation titled Vital Idol, an expanded edition of a 1985 U.K. album featuring remixed versions of his hits. Now, Idol is set to put out an updated version of the record called Vital Idol: Revitalized that offers new remixes of most of the same songs that appeared on the original album, plus a few additional tunes.

Among the producers, DJs and artists tapped to rework Idol’s songs for Revitalized are such veteran electronic-music figures as Moby, The Crystal Method and Paul Oakenfold, as well as contemporary names like Tropkillaz, Shiba San and Juan Maclean. The remixed tunes include “White Wedding,” “Dancing with Myself,” “Eyes Without a Face,” “Rebel Yell,” “Flesh for Fantasy” “To Be a Lover” and “Hot in the City.”

The album will be released on CD and digitally on September 28, while a two-LP 180-gram vinyl version will hit stores on November 16. The digital version will feature four bonus tracks, including a remix of “Mony Mony” created by Idol and his longtime lead guitarist, Steve Stevens, and a remix of “Save Me Now” done by Billy’s son Willem Wolfe and two collaborators.

The two-LP set will be available on black vinyl and as a limited-edition colored vinyl package.

A remix of “Dancing with Myself” by Portuguese DJ RAC has been released a digital single in advance of the new compilation’s arrival. Fans pre-ordering the single also will receive the track as an instant free download.

The original Vital Idol album peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200, and has gone on to sell more than 1 million copies in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Idol will launch a series of U.S. shows this Wednesday, September 12, in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s the Vital Idol: Revitalized track list:

“White Wedding” (CRAY Remix)

“Dancing with Myself” (RAC Remix)

“Eyes Without a Face” (Tropkillaz Remix)

“Rebel Yell” (The Crystal Method Remix)

“(Do Not) Stand in the Shadows” (Moby Remix)

“Flesh for Fantasy” (St. Francis Hotel Remix)

“Catch My Fall” (Juan Maclean Remix)

“One Breath Away” (Paul Oakenfold Remix)

“To Be a Lover” (DJDS Remix)

“Don’t Need a Gun” (Shiba San Remix)

“Hot in the City” (Shotgun Mike Remix)

Bonus Tracks (Digital Only):

Mony Mony” (Idol/Stevens Remix)

“One Breath Away” (Paul Oakenfold Extended Remix)

“(Do Not) Stand in the Shadows” (Moby Remix) (Half Time Version)

“Save Me Now” (Lost Dog Remix)

And here are Idol’s upcoming tour dates:

9/12 — Portland, OR, Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

9/14 — Lincoln, CA, Thunder Valley Casino

9/15 — Del Mar, CA, KAABOO Del Mar Festival

9/17 — Salt Lake City, UT, Red Butte Garden

9/19 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

9/21 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

9/22 — Tulsa, OK, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/25 — San Antonio, TX, Tobin Center

9/28 — Nashville, TN, Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel

9/30 — Louisville, KY, Louder than Life Festival

10/5 — San Bernardino, CA, Cal Jam

10/6 — Napa, CA, Safeway Open Concert Series

