Dan Reynolds digs a grave in Imagine Dragons’ creepy “Natural” video

Imagine Dragons has released the video for the band’s new single, “Natural.” The creepy, gothic clip is streaming now on YouTube.

The video begins with a fancily dressed Dan Reynolds presiding over a dilapidated, maggot-infested manor house with a self-playing piano. That’s followed by a few quick shots of a young woman, before we cut to Reynolds hard at work digging a grave, presumably for that same woman.

There’s also a glimpse of a Slender Man-type creature and a quick shot of a lion attacking a zebra. It’s all very strange and, well, UN-natural.

“Natural” follows Imagine Dragons’ hit-making album Evolve, which has spawned the singles “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” You’ll be able to hear the song throughout the fall as the soundtrack to ESPN’s coverage of the upcoming college football season.

