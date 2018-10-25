Dan Reynolds’ “Believer” doc to be honored at Hollywood Film Awards

Dan Reynolds‘ documentary Believer will be honored with the Hollywood Documentary Award at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards, held November 4 in Los Angeles.

At the award ceremony, the Imagine Dragons frontman will also be performing the song “Skipping Stones,” which he wrote for the film, alongside famed film composer Hans Zimmer and producer Tim Edgar.

Believer follows Reynolds as he tries to bridge the gap between his Mormon faith and the LGBTQ community. It premiered on HBO over the summer.

Visit HollywoodAwards.com for more info.

