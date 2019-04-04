Dan Reynolds & Aja Volkman expecting fourth child

The Imagine Dragons family will get a bit bigger this fall.

Frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman are expecting a new baby, US Weekly reports. The newborn will be the couple’s fourth child, and their first boy.

“We have a boy on the way,” Reynolds tells US. “Three girls and a boy on the way, due in October.”

Reynolds and Volkman welcomed their first child, daughter Arrow, in 2012. Twin girls Gia and Coco were born in 2017.

A new baby is the latest twist in Reynolds and Volkman’s story. In April 2018, the pair announced that they were splitting up after seven years of marriage. However, their divorce was never finalized, and they reconciled late 2018.

