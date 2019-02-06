Dad Uses Son to Scrape Snow Off Car in Viral Video

An Ohio dad figured out a creative way to clear the snow off of his car. He used his son. He didn’t make his son do it for him, he actually used his son in lieu of an ice scraper.

He wrapped his son’s wrists and ankles with duct tape so he wouldn’t get snow under his clothes and proceeded to swipe his son’s body over the car to clear the thick white powder.

The video of the snow clearing session has gone viral with over 700K views and the fact that the boy is enjoying the process as much as his dad makes this even more special.