COVID-sniffing dogs are being used at concerts to keep them safe

The band TOOL is using them. Eric Church will be using 4 dogs on his upcoming tour. Country acts like Ashley McBryde, and Brothers Osborne also have plans to recruit COVID-sniffing dogs for their touring activities.

Venues, promoters, and organizers are doing their best to keep everyone safe. N95 masks, hand sanitizer, vaccines, and negative tests haven’t stopped the spread completely, though. Now tours are turning to COVID-sniffing dogs like German Shepherds and Labrador retrievers to help keep them safe. These dogs are specially trained to detect traces of the virus in crew members.

There are currently 12 COVID-sniffing dogs in rotation at concerts, with seven or eight more in training.

