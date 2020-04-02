      Weather Alert

COVID-19 is turning people to vegetable gardening

The Coronavirus has turned people towards vegetable gardening. Oregon State University’s Master Gardener program noticed this trend and made their online vegetable gardening course free through the end of April. And seed companies are seeing a surge in sales. Burpee Seed Company have noticed spikes in seed sales during bad times but they’ve never seen a spike this large and widespread. Growing your own food from seed is inexpensive and you get fresh food right outside your door.

Click here for the Master Gardener course

