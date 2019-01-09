Courteney Cox Hoped For A Dance Reunion With Bruce Springsteen

Cranking up the wayback machine, you may remember Courteney Cox in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” music video, getting pulled onto the stage by The Boss to bust a move. Cut to a few decades later, the Friends star wanted to do it again.

Cox, along with former co-star Jennifer Aniston, checked out the highly successful “Springsteen on Broadway” back in October.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week, Cox admits that “I kind of was hoping he would have … (I was) trying to get his attention.”

While there was no on-stage reunion, Cox did get to meet Bruce for the first time since shooting the video in 1984. Check out the interview here.