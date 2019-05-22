Couple from “Woodstock” album cover taking part in festival’s 50th anniversary celebration

The Woodstock soundtrack album features a famous photo of a young couple wrapped in a muddy quilt hugging each other at the historic 1969 festival. Now, the two lovebirds, Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, will return to Bethel, New York, in August to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to The Journal News, the Ercolines were invited to take part in the planned “Anniversary Week” festivities hosted by the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the venue now located at the site of the original Woodstock fest.

The anniversary celebration is scheduled for August 15 through August 18, and will include concerts by Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band on the 16th, Santana and The Doobie Brothers on the 17th and John Fogerty on the 18th.

“We’re very honored to be invited,” Bobbi Ercoline told The Journal News, while her husband Nick added, “It’s a great honor…Just come up and say hello, get a picture and have fun.”

Married since 1971, Nick and Bobbi were just dating when they attended Woodstock Music and Arts Fair for just one of the event’s three days back in ’69.

“It was all wonderful because we were 20 and in love,” said Bobbi.

The photo featured on the Woodstock soundtrack was taken by Life magazine photographer Burk Uzzle. The Ercolines say that had no idea about the photo until a friend brought it to their attention after the album was released.

The couple are now retired grandparents who reside in the upstate New York town of Pine Bush, about 40 miles from Bethel.

Asked to reflect on being part of Woodstock history, Bobbi said, “I am just very grateful that it was an experience that I’ve been able to share with the man I’ve loved for 50 years.”

