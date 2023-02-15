Couple Break World Record For Longest Underwater Kiss! (And More Good News)

1. A TikTok went viral recently, where a five-year-old girl from Nebraska asked her grandfather to go to a daddy-daughter Valentine’s Day dance . . . because her dad “is not going to go.” Sadly, he passed away a few years ago.

Grandpa was THRILLED to accept . . . and now, the girl’s mother posted some footage of her and grandpa all dolled up for the dance.

2. A South African woman and a Canadian man broke the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss ahead of Valentine’s Day. Here is Beth Neale talking about breaking the record with a 4 minute 6 second underwater kiss with her fiancé, Miles Cloutier.