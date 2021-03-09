Could Oregon be the next state to allow human composting?
One of my least favorite things to talk about is death & dying, but I’ll make an exception for this story. Oregon looks to be the second state to give the go-ahead for human composting. Human composting is an alternative to burial or cremation, and allows a body to break down in a process known as aqua cremation. The process produces less carbon dioxide and pollutants, and doesn’t take up any land like with burial. Washington State was the first state to allow natural organic reduction and they received their first bodies at the end of 2020. The public hearing for the Oregon bill kicked off last week.
