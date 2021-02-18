Cornell’s Widow Sues Soundgarden, Again.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The legal issues between Soundgarden and Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky continue with yet another lawsuit.
TMZ reports that this new suit is over a $300,000 offer Vicky got to buy out Chris’s share of the band’s masters. In her suit she says that’s less than what she got for her cut of the 2018 royalties and that the band has allegedly gotten an offer of $16 million from an investor for the rights to the masters. She’s asked a judge to do a valuation of the band’s assets.
Soundgarden’s rep released a statement to TMZ that said, “As requested by the estate of Chris Cornell and as required by the laws of the state of Washington, the surviving members of Soundgarden submitted to the Cornell estate four months ago a buy-out offer of the estate’s interests in Soundgarden calculated by respected music industry valuation expert Gary Cohen. Since then, the band members have continued to try to settle all disputes with the Cornell estate and in their several attempts to settle, the band members have elected to offer multiple times more than the amount calculated by Cohen.”
Vicky Cornell and Soundgarden are still entangled in a different legal battle after she sued them in 2019 over royalties and the rights to seven unreleased recordings.