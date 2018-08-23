Corey’s Diary 8/23/18: Everything Is Happening So Fast I can’t believe it will all be over Saturday. angstcorey foleycorey's diaryelectricianfriday evehot tubphone callremovalsister SHARE RELATED CONTENT Corey’s Diary 8/22/18: I Woke Up In A Panic Corey’s Diary 8/21/18: Loki Got Into Something Bad Mitch And I Have Found Our Two New Favorite Words: Fur-ternity Leave Corey’s Diary 8/20/18: Where Did All Of The Bruises Come From? Corey’s Diary 8/13/18: I Found Mitch On The Floor This Morning Stranded On A Unicorn In Minnesota? Yes, Please