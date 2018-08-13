Corey’s Diary 8/13/18: I Found Mitch On The Floor This Morning
By Corey Foley
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 5:18 PM

It was not a pretty picture.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Stranded On A Unicorn In Minnesota? Yes, Please Corey’s Diary 8/10/18: Jeff Thinks Its His Show Take 2 Chipotle’s New Menu Item Is A Bacon Lover’s Dream Corey’s Diary 8/9/18: I Am On The Fence Corey’s Diary 8/8/18: I Am Taking It To The Next Level Corey’s Diary 8/7/18: There is Light At The End Of The Spa Tunnel