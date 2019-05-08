Corey’s Diary 5/8/19: I Am Torn & I Don’t Know What To Do

I wish someone would just tell me.

RELATED CONTENT

Igloo Is Re-launching Its Classic ’90s Picnic Cooler

Corey’s Diary 5/7/19: I Don’t Want To Miss A Second

The New Viral Trend Is Putting Shaving Cream in Your Crocs to Watch It Explode Out of the Holes

Corey’s Diary 5/6/19: I’m Doing Something I Never Do On A Monday

Corey’s Diary 5/3/19: I Let The Cat Out Of The Bag

Game of Thrones Episode 4 Trailer Released