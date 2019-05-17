Corey’s Diary 5/17/19: You Won’t Believe What The Doc Suggested appointmentcorey foleycorey's diarycoughcough suppressantdoctorfinal seasongame of throneshydrocodonepillpug crawlSunday SHARE RELATED CONTENT How Would You Like Your Pet’s Face On Your Luggage? Corey’s Diary 5/16/19: I Am Hoping A Doctor Can Help Would You Stay At A Taco Bell Hotel? Corey’s Diary 5/15/19: I Am Starting To Shift My Attitude Cheddar Bay Biscuits + Fanny Packs = Heaven Corey’s Diary 5/14/19: My Anxiety Was Through The Roof