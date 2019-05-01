Corey’s Diary 5/1/19: Should I Be Wary Of Threats? I am kind of nervous. cinco de mayocity hallcorey foleycorey's diaryjalepeno popperskentucky derbylight sabermay daymay the 4th be with youmint julenailsprotestssalonsaturday SHARE RELATED CONTENT Corey’s Diary 4/30/19: I Can’t Bring Myself To Do It Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Is Bringing The Video Game To Life Corey’s Diary 4/29/19: We Have hit Rock Bottom What Is The Sexiest Accent In The World? Corey’s Diary 4/26/19: I Couldn’t Believe What I Found When I Got Home The New ‘Men In Black’ Trailer Is Here