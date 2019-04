Corey’s Diary 4/8/19: The Secret Is Out

And it is amazing.

RELATED CONTENT

Best SNL Skit Ever…GOT Prequels, Sequels & Spin Offs

Vans Unveils New David Bowie Collection

Corey’s Diary 4/5/19: Mitch Made Me Do It

Corey’s Diary 4/4/19: I Am At A Loss

How Does Beer, Pizza And Rescuing Dogs Sound?

Corey’s Diary 4/3/2019: Looks Like We Have A Do-Over Happening