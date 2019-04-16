Corey’s Diary 4/16/19: I Finally Did It And I think I made the right choice. birthdaybirthday giftcorey foleycorey's diarydefendergolfgolf clubgolf teesjefflokipuppystuarttime offwalk SHARE RELATED CONTENT “Big Little Lies” Is Back On HBO June 9th Corey’s Diary 4/15/19: I Hope You Don’t Think I Am A Bad Person Get The Tissues Ready & Prepare For Goosebumps Corey’s Diary 4/12/19: OMG…The Best I’ve Ever Had Buffalo Wild Wings Selling “Dragon Fire” Wings For “Game Of Thrones” Corey’s Diary 4/11/19: Big Event Happening Today