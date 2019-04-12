Corey’s Diary 4/12/19: OMG…The Best I’ve Ever Had I can’t wait to do it again. barchickencomma cocktail loungecomma dropcorey foleycorey's diarylemon droplettuce wrapsmarionberrynicole dellermansalonshrimpwantons SHARE RELATED CONTENT Buffalo Wild Wings Selling “Dragon Fire” Wings For “Game Of Thrones” Corey’s Diary 4/11/19: Big Event Happening Today Arby’s Is Sending People To Hawaii for $6 Corey’s Diary 4/10/19: It Was A Punch To The Gut Check Out The New Trailer To ‘The Lion King’ Corey’s Diary 4/9/19: Everything Must Change By Next Week