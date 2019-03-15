Corey’s Diary 3/15/19: I Can’t Believe Mitch Is Doing This There are no words. blue cheesecorey foleyderekifried chickenjailjefflunchmitch elliottmondaypf chang'spiercingshenanigansst. patrick's daystraight to the pointwhitneyzeus cafe SHARE RELATED CONTENT Looking For Something Fun To Do This St. Paddy’s Weekend? Amazon Is Selling Swim Trunks For Dogs Corey’s Diary 3/14/19: I Am Probably Going To Be A Hot Mess Tomorrow Here’s The Final Full Trailer For Avengers: Endgame. It’s Better Than You Could Have Hoped… Corey’s Diary 3/13/19: There’s A Man Outside The Window Can You Do The Triangle Dance?