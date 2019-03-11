Corey’s Diary 3/11/19: I Think We Have Turned A Corner Today is a better day. corey foleycorey's diarydaylight saving timefurniturejeffkitchenmovedprojectorsectionalsleeptv SHARE RELATED CONTENT Happy National Napping Day! Corey’s Diary 3/8/19: Maybe It Is Time For A Professional Four Things To Understand About Daylight Saving Time Corey’s Diary 3/7/19: My Meltdown Did Not Go Down Unnoticed Corey’s Diary 3/6/19: I Am Done, I Haven’t Been This Heated In A Long Time Corey’s Diary 3/5/19: I Think Jeff Is Hiding Money From Me