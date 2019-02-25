Corey’s Diary 2/25/19: Jeff Is At The Vet With Loki We have to figure out what the root of the problem is. aprilcandice eastmancorey foleycorey's diarydroolequilibriumfloorsgerman shepherdhair salonharris harperjefflokimagentaneuterstairsvet SHARE RELATED CONTENT Nike’s Latest Ad Gives Me Goosebumps Corey’s Diary 2/22/19: That Looks Like A Pencil Eraser Guess What City Has The Best Tiki Bar In America? Corey’s Diary 2/21/19: Someone Is Trolling Me In Live Time Trivial Pursuit Will Release A Stranger Things 1980s Edition Corey’s Diary 2/20/19: We May have Solved The Mystery