Corey’s Diary 2/22/19: That Looks Like A Pencil Eraser Hopefully, it is just as innocuous. bandagechardonnaycorey foleycorey's diaryeraserfloorsfred meyerfridaylidocainenational margarita daypinkpunch biopsystitches SHARE RELATED CONTENT Guess What City Has The Best Tiki Bar In America? Corey’s Diary 2/21/19: Someone Is Trolling Me In Live Time Trivial Pursuit Will Release A Stranger Things 1980s Edition Corey’s Diary 2/20/19: We May have Solved The Mystery A Company Will Send You On A Three-Month Trip Around the World . . . But You Have To Go With A Total Stranger Corey’s Diary 2/19/19: I’m Hoping The Doc Can Figure This Out