It literally made me gag.

RELATED CONTENT

Here’s Your Chance To Hunt Bigfoot With…Jose Canseco???

Corey’s Diary 2/14/19: Stop Yelling At Me

Here’s What Fried Chicken Between Deep Fried Mac & Cheese Buns Looks Like

Kissing Has Numerous Health Benefits!

Corey’s Diary 2/13/19: He Looks So Sad

Yeet! The New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Has Been Released