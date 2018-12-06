Corey’s Diary 12/6/18: I Am Feeling Quite Numb I am having trouble getting around. coldcorey foleycorey's diaryholiday partyjumping jacksnumbing rightsciatic nervesunny SHARE RELATED CONTENT Experts: Pizza Is Actually Addictive Corey’s Diary 12/5/18: A Pole, A Gal & A Dance A Professor Says We Should Only Have 6 French Fries…And The Internet Exploded Corey’s Diary 12/4/18: On No, There’s Goes The Neighborhood Is This Worth 22 Millon Dollars A Year? Coreys Diary 12/3/18: This Adulting Thing Doesn’t Stop Does it?