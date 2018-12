Why, why why?

RELATED CONTENT

Stuff To Do in PDX

Corey’s Diary 11/29/18: Nudity Is Out Of The Question

Turn Your Roomba Into Your Personal Bartender

Corey’s Diary 11/28/18: I Can’t Believe It

The 2018 Holiday Ale Festival Has Begun

Move Over Elf, Shiraz On The Shelf Is Here