Cop Helps Deliver Baby On The Side Of A Road (And More Good News)

1. A cop in Florida delivered a baby on the side of the road on Sunday, and his chest-cam got it on video. He’s been a cop more than 20 years, and it’s the third baby he’s delivered. Mom and kid are both doing great. She named her Lexela.

2. A haunted house called Fear Factory just paid off the lunch balances at two schools in Salt Lake City. Their CEO’s grandkids told him some of their friends couldn’t eat lunch at school, because their balances were unpaid. He says it broke his heart, so he decided to step up and do something about it.

3. A woman in Australia used a set of lottery numbers that came to her in a dream and won over $670,000. (They didn’t reveal what her numbers were.)

4. Firefighters in New Hampshire saved a dog that got her head stuck in a tree the other day. She was chasing after something and shoved her head through a hole in the trunk. They used hand tools to cut her out, because they didn’t want to use power tools and scare her. The assistant fire chief called it a unique situation. (Here’s a photo.)

