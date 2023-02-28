101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Congrats To Our Red Hot Chili Peppers Flyaway Winner!

Share
Congrats To Our Red Hot Chili Peppers Flyaway Winner!

Kim Dickinson of Gresham will be jetting off to beautiful Vancouver, B.C. to experience Red Hot Chili Peppers LIVE on March 29th!  Thanks to everyone who played along with us and remember this week, it’s all about M&M:  John Mayer and John Mellencamp!  Listen every morning at 8:20, and I’ll let you know when you will hear a song from one of the Johns…when you hear it, be caller 10 at 503-733-KINK and you’ll win tickets to one of their shows; it’s your choice!

#Trending

1

Identifying plants is as easy as checking on your phone
2

The Strangest Story About A Happily Married Couple You Will Ever Read! (And More Good News)
3

Tune in Sunday at 6pm for "Hotel California" from start to finish
4

Couple Break World Record For Longest Underwater Kiss! (And More Good News)
5

Consider repairing your broken item before you replace it

Recently Played

Take Me To ChurchHozier
7:14am
Life In A Northern TownDream Academy
7:10am
Stolen DanceMilky Chance
7:06am
ColdChris Stapleton
7:01am
Sit Next To MeFoster The People
6:50am
View Full Playlist