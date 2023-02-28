Congrats To Our Red Hot Chili Peppers Flyaway Winner!

Kim Dickinson of Gresham will be jetting off to beautiful Vancouver, B.C. to experience Red Hot Chili Peppers LIVE on March 29th! Thanks to everyone who played along with us and remember this week, it’s all about M&M: John Mayer and John Mellencamp! Listen every morning at 8:20, and I’ll let you know when you will hear a song from one of the Johns…when you hear it, be caller 10 at 503-733-KINK and you’ll win tickets to one of their shows; it’s your choice!