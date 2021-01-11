Concerts COULD return this Fall…
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks that if everyone would smarten up and practice COVID-19 protocols, we could see theaters and other live entertainment venues reopening “sometime in the fall of 2021.”
He says, “If everything goes right…by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience.”
But for this to happen, vaccine distribution needs to succeed, theaters have to have good ventilation and proper air filters, and audience members will have to wear masks. Under those circumstances, Fauci says, “I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating.”
While the concert industry is hopeful for touring to resume this year, many artists have already been moving 2021 shows to 2022.