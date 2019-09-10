Compostable products use valuable farmland and natural resources
Yesterday I talked about why compostable products like utensils, dishware and cups belong in your garbage can. Many people see compostable products as better than plastic, but that’s a false choice. It takes a lot of energy and natural resources to make compostable products. Valuable farmland is used to grow crops that we can’t eat. Also, the greatest environmental impact comes from the manufacturing and transport of products. Compostable products require more energy and cost more to manufacture than traditionally-produced single-use products. The best choice is not compostable, it’s reusable.
