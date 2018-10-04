Common household cleaners make babies prone to obesity

Here’s another reason not to use cleaners with harmful chemicals in them. A study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal has found that common household cleaners containing disinfectants alter the gut microflora in babies and makes them more prone to obesity. Researchers studied about 750 infants and followed their body mass index for a year. They also interviewed the parents to find out what kinds of chemicals were used in the house and how often. What they found is that infants living in households with disinfectants being used at least weekly were twice as likely to have higher levels of gut microbes, an abundance of it has been linked to diabetes in children.