Coming Soon: 30th Anniversary Edition of Nevermind

Nirvana will release a 30th anniversary edition of their second album, Nevermind, on November 12th.
Originally released 30 years ago – the album went to number-one around the world and catapulted the trio into the mainstream.
The 30th anniversary edition has been remastered and will be released in multiple configurations (CD, vinyl, Blu-ray and digital with the Super Deluxe Edition containing 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which are previously unreleased.)
This is the second reissue of the album — the 20th anniversary box set had B-sides, an alternate of the album plus a concert from Seattle.
Among the unreleased material in the Super Deluxe Edition are four complete shows: