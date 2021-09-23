      Weather Alert

Coming Soon: 30th Anniversary Edition of Nevermind

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Nirvana will release a 30th anniversary edition of their second album, Nevermind, on November 12th.

Originally released 30 years ago – the album went to number-one around the world and catapulted the trio into the mainstream.

The 30th anniversary edition has been remastered and will be released in multiple configurations (CD, vinyl, Blu-ray and digital with the Super Deluxe Edition containing 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which are previously unreleased.)

This is the second reissue of the album — the 20th anniversary box set had B-sides, an alternate of the album plus a concert from Seattle.

Among the unreleased material in the Super Deluxe Edition are four complete shows:

  • Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Nov. 25th, 1991 at the Paradiso)
  • Live in Del Mar, California (Dec. 28th, 1991 – Del Mar Fairgrounds)
  • Live in Melbourne, Australia (Feb. 1st, 1992 at Palace in St. Kilda)
  • Live in Tokyo, Japan (Feb. 19th, 1992 at the Nakano Sunplaza)

 

