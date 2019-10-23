      Weather Alert

Coming & Going in November on Netflix

You’ll need to wait until November 27th to catch Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, but here’s a look at what’s coming and going to Netflix in November.

COMING in November

Here’s the full list of new shows, movies, and comedy specials. Links go to trailers and watch pages for Netflix originals.

November 1

  • American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT [Apparently that means “movie”]
  • Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Drive — NETFLIX FILM
  • Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
  • The King — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
  • Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Apache Warrior
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
  • Billy on the Street
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Christmas in the Heartlands
  • Christmas Survival
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Grease
  • Holly Star
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • Love Jones
  • Mars: Season 2
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
  • Paid in Full
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Rounders
  • Santa Girl
  • Sling Blade
  • Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
  • Step Brothers
  • The Christmas Candle
  • The Deep: Season 3
  • The Game
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Up North
  • Wild Child
  • Zombieland

November 4

November 5

November 6

  • Burning Cane
  • SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shadow

November 7

  • The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

November 8

November 9

November 10

November 11

November 12

November 13

November 14

November 15

November 16

  • Suffragette

November 17

November 19

  • Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 20

  • Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Dream/Killer
  • Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 21

November 22

November 23

  • End of Watch

November 24

  • Shot Caller

November 25

  • Dirty John: Season 1

November 26

  • Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 27

  • Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

November 28

  • Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM
  • John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 29

Date Unknown

GOING

Leaving November 1

  • 42
  • 300
  • A Dog’s Life
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Gran Torino
  • Groundhog Day
  • Little Women
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
  • Road House
  • Romeo Is Bleeding
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scream
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Stardust
  • Stitches
  • Taking Lives
  • The American
  • The Bank Job
  • The Bishop’s Wife
  • The House Bunny
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Sixth Sense

Leaving November 2

  • Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving November 3

  • Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving November 5

  • Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving November 15

  • Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving November 16

  • Mamma Mia!

Leaving November 22

  • Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving November 23

  • The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving November 25

  • Boyhood

Leaving November 29

  • Coco

Leaving November 30

  • Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
