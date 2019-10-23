Coming & Going in November on Netflix
You’ll need to wait until November 27th to catch Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, but here’s a look at what’s coming and going to Netflix in November.
COMING in November
Here’s the full list of new shows, movies, and comedy specials. Links go to trailers and watch pages for Netflix originals.
November 1
- American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT [Apparently that means “movie”]
- Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Drive — NETFLIX FILM
- Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
- The King — NETFLIX FILM
- The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
- We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Grease
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: Season 3
- The Game
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Up North
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
November 4
November 5
November 6
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shadow
November 7
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
November 8
November 9
November 10
November 11
November 12
November 13
November 14
November 15
November 16
November 17
November 19
- Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 20
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 21
November 22
November 23
November 24
November 25
November 26
November 27
November 28
November 29
Date Unknown
GOING
Leaving November 1
- 42
- 300
- A Dog’s Life
- As Good as It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop’s Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Leaving November 2
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Leaving November 3
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Leaving November 5
Leaving November 15
Leaving November 16
Leaving November 22
Leaving November 23
Leaving November 25
Leaving November 29
Leaving November 30
- Life Unexpected: Season 1-2