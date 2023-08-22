Colorado Octogenarian Aims for the Sky: 84-Year-Old Kim Knor Soars with 600 Skydives, Sets Sights on 1,000!

This is NOT the skydiver featured in the story below. Getty Images

1. An 84-year-old woman in Colorado named Kim Knor has set a goal to go skydiving 1,000 times before she dies. She’s already done about 600 jumps. Her first was in 1959 when she was 20 years old. Then she took a 37-year break before taking it back up. She just did three more jumps the other day.

2. Around 200 kids in Reading, Pennsylvania got new bikes and helmets this month after hitting their reading goals this summer. It’s part of a program run by United Way called “Bikes for Books.”

3. A mom in Texas accidentally called 911 last month while searching for her son’s lost soccer ball outside their house.

A cop showed up to do a welfare check, just in case. She told him what happened, and joked that if he happened to see the ball, let her know. Two minutes later, he showed back up with the soccer ball. (Here’s a photo.)

4. A kindergartener accidentally swallowed a loose tooth while eating lunch at school. Fortunately, her principal penned a letter to the tooth fairy to make sure she gets her just reward! You can read his official letter HERE.

