College Grads Receive $1,000 Each from Billionaire Commencement Speaker with a Heartfelt Twist

1. A commencement speaker at the UMass Dartmouth gave every graduate $1,000 in cash, but there was a little catch: They could keep $500, but the other $500 was to be given to someone in need, or a charity or cause close to them.

The speaker was Robert Hale, Jr., the billionaire founder of Granite Telecommunications. He’s done this before. He told the crowd that for him and his wife “the greatest joys we’ve had in our life have been the gift of giving.”

(Here’s video. Skip to 1:27:52. That’s well over $1 MILLION in all.)

2. Vermont State University’s Castleton campus is honoring a friendly, neighborhood cat who’s been hanging out on campus for years. The cat, named Max, was given the honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature.”

3. On May 10th, police in Columbus, Georgia kicked down the door of a BURNING home . . . to save an 89-year-old woman inside. The department spotlighted one specific officer in a social media post: Officer Michael Coley.

(Here’s video of Michael’s brave, quick-thinking save.)

