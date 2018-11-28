Coldplay releases new song “E-Lo” under fake band name, Los Unidades

Coldplay has a new song out, but you won’t find it under the band’s name. The track, titled “E-Lo,” was released under a fake band name: Los Unidades.

Coldplay’s label, Parlophone Records, tweeted earlier this week about a “new signing” called Los Unidades, along with a photo of four silhouettes that looked suspiciously like a certain British foursome. The Coldplay fan account @ColdplayXtra did some digging, and found that the trademark to “Los Unidades” is indeed registered to the members of Coldplay.

“E-Lo” is a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and also features hip-hop artist Jozzy. For what it’s worth, Jozzy confirmed he indeed worked with Coldplay on the track, but from the very first note it’s clear you’re listening to Chris Martin and company.

The song will appear on a new EP produced in collaboration with Global Citizen and curated by Martin. The EP, which also includes two other tracks featuring Los Unidades, arrives November 30.

In other Coldplay happenings, the band’s career-spanning A Head Full of Dreams documentary is streaming now via Amazon Prime Video. The documentary will receive a home release alongside a live album and concert film December 7.

