Coldplay, Howard, Eilish, Black Pumas, Bridgers Lead Grammy Nominees
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas Phoebe Bridgers and Coldplay are among the leading nominees at the Grammy Awards.
Howard’s solo debut Jaime brought in a total of six nominations, five for her and one for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. “Stay High” is up for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while Jaime is up for Best Alternative Music Album. Howard also scored a nod for Best R&B Performance for “Goat Head.”
Eilish, who swept the major categories earlier this year, is up for four awards. “Everything I Wanted” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. And “No Time to Die” is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Black Pumas, who lost Best New Artist at the last Grammys, have three nominations including Album of the Year for the Deluxe Edition of their debut album and Record of the Year for “Colors.”
Phoebe Bridgers has four, including Best New Artist and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Kyoto.”
Coldplay was a surprise nominee for Album of the Year for Everyday Life. (And it was nominated for Best Recording Package.)
Aaron Dessner of The National scored three nominations for his work with Taylor Swift on Folklore — Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album plus Song of the Year for “Cardigan.”
Fiona Apple has three nominations, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Shameika.”
Haim, Lucinda Williams, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and the late John Prine each have two nominations apiece. The Strokes, Beck, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Marcus King and David Byrne each have a nomination apiece.
Head to Grammys.com for a complete list of nominations. The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be held January 31st and air on CBS. Trevor Noah will host.