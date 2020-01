Coldplay appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Ellen Show, performing an acoustic version of “Cry Cry Cry” while sitting in the audience.

Singer Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland also chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about their Everyday Life album, choosing the band’s name, Martin’s idea to turn the John Krasinski – Emily Blunt movie A Quiet Place into a musical, and how he removed Miley Cyrus‘s tonsils.