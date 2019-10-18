Coldplay fuels new album rumors with mysterious new profile picture

Rumors are flying that new Coldplay music is coming, and new social media activity from the band has put more fuel on that fire.
On their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the British rockers have changed their profile picture without explanation. The new photo features a gold half-crescent moon and a 10-pointed star against a black background.
The Coldplay rumors began earlier this month when the U.K.’s Daily Star publication claimed to have knowledge that Coldplay has not one, but two upcoming new albums. The article reports that the first record, which is said to be “more experimental,” is set to arrive this November, while the other, more pop-focused effort is due out in 2020.
Those claims have yet to be officially verified or confirmed, though you can for sure hear frontman Chris Martin on the upcoming Beck album, Hyperspace, which is due out November 22.
Coldplay’s most recent album is 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams.
