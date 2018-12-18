A few years ago when we went on a camping trip in Canada, I made my own bug repellent. We hiked, biked and slept in tents, and the repellent worked great. That one was made with tea tree and eucalyptus oils. This fall, researchers from the USDA did a study on coconut oil as a bug repellent and found that it repelled some insects better than DEET. The fatty acids derived from coconut oil was the secret to the long-lasting insect-repelling properties against flies, ticks, bed bugs and mosquitoes. There are significant safety concerns associated with DEET and as a family that likes to be outdoors a lot, I avoid the chemical as much as possible.

Coconut oil as bug repellent

Natural ingredients that repel mosquitoes