Coachella Moves to October
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Coachella has been moved to the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The festival, which was set for the weekends of April 10th and 17th, will now take place October 9th through 11th and 16th through 18th. The headliners, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean remain the same, along with with most of the original lineup.
So far there have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley region around Indio, California. The move to October brings Coachella back to it its start — the very first festival took place October 9th and 10th, 1999, but was moved to its springtime slot in its second year.
Ticketholders will be notified by this Friday on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend the rescheduled dates.