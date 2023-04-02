Clothing need repairs? Next Repair PDX focusing on clothes!

Being able to mend and make alterations on clothing has saved me a lot of time and hassle. Not only can I hem pants for my family (we’re not what you would call tall people), but I can extend the life of our clothing through mending too. If that’s not a skill you have, luckily there are lots of people willing to help and the next Repair Cafe focuses completely on clothing. Repair PDX volunteers will be at the prAna Portland store (clothing does not need to be prAna) on the 19th to not only repair clothing but to teach others how to mend clothing, with emphasis on visible mending. They’ll also have someone from Zipper Rescue to help learn how to fix broken zippers. Donations are appreciated, they’ll benefit Repair PDX.

Repair With Flair – Wednesday, April 19th

6:30-8:30pm

More details here … and while registration isn’t required, it does help them plan for the event.