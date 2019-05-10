Toy libraries and tool libraries have been around for a few years in Portland, but now there’s a new kind of lending library, a fashion library. Lending libraries are a great way to share resources, rather than trying to own the same things. I don’t know if there are any in Portland yet, but there’s one based in Australia called Lost Property. At Lost Property, donations are collected, sorted and graded before they go into the library, which ensures a well-curated collection. Garments that can’t be used are donated. Members pay a monthly subscription giving them full access to the clothes library. Lost Property hosts regular clothing swaps and Sew No Evil, a meet-up group that sews, knits, patches and upcycles fashion pieces.

Clothing lending libraries are popping up

