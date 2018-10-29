You’ve probably seen the headlines, “Climate Change Threatens Beer Supply.” But did you read further to find out why? Barley is a key ingredient in beer and like most crops, it needs specific conditions to thrive. Researchers in the U.S., China and Britain say that rising temperatures, longer droughts and extreme weather events could hurt barley enough to see significant reductions in crop yields and increases in prices. The researchers found that extreme weather would reduce barley yield by between 3% and 17%. Worst-case scenario, reduced barley supply worldwide would result in a 16% decrease in global beer consumption in the years of extreme-weather events. Prices would, on average, double.

