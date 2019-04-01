Clean your house without the toxic chemicals

It’s spring, time to open up the doors and windows, and bring fresh air inside. It’s also a good time for spring cleaning. You don’t need a lot of expensive cleaners to clean up around the house, I find a few ingredients can clean most areas of my house. Baking soda is a mild abrasive and works great on porcelain sinks, tile and the oven. Vinegar is the other key ingredient to a lot of homemade cleaners. Vinegar will take care of a wide range of germs and it’s been found to kill off the flu virus. Depending on what you’re cleaning, you may also want to add castile soap, hydrogen peroxide or essential oils. Call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline for info.

Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000

Green cleaner recipes