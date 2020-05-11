Class is in Session with Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has picked up a side hustle while in social isolation — giving music lessons via Zoom.
Ed surprised kids at a South London elementary school by crashing their class at the request of music director Timothy Spoerer. He showed the students some basic guitar tricks and taught them the basics of playing a couple of his own tunes before taking part in a Q&A session.
Ed told the class, “I basically wasn’t very smart at school. I thought I was an idiot for a very long time. I couldn’t do math, science and English, and I was told to be successful in life you had to do those things. I loved playing music, that’s what made me happiest. My dad always said to me, ‘If you want to be a musician, work really hard at it.'” (Sun)