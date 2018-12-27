City of Portland looking for City Hall Garden Manager

The City of Portland is looking for a City Hall Garden Manager. The Better Together Garden at Portland City Hall was created in 2009 as a demonstration garden to inspire Portlanders to grow their own food and to donate their surplus. The part-time position will oversee operations of the Better Together Garden and have full responsibility in planning crop rotation, getting seeds, starts and tools; planting; weeding; maintaining, and harvesting and donating the produce. It’s a very casual part-time job with an average of 3 hours per week, fluctuating throughout the year. If you’re interested in becoming the Garden Manager for the Better Together Garden, the application is open until January 17th .

