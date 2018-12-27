City of Portland looking for City Hall Garden Manager

The City of Portland is looking for a City Hall Garden Manager. The Better Together Garden at Portland City Hall was created in 2009 as a demonstration garden to inspire Portlanders to grow their own food and to donate their surplus. The part-time position will oversee operations of the Better Together Garden and have full responsibility in planning crop rotation, getting seeds, starts and tools; planting; weeding; maintaining, and harvesting and donating the produce. It’s a very casual part-time job with an average of 3 hours per week, fluctuating throughout the year. If you’re interested in becoming the Garden Manager for the Better Together Garden, the application is open until January 17th .

City of Portland looking for City Hall Garden Manager

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Where do you recycle your Christmas tree? A video tutorial on what to recycle this holiday season Diplomats reach deal at climate summit Patagonia to donate all money from tax breaks Wash avocados, melons and squash too! Coconut oil as bug repellent