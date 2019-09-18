City of Portland giving away 750 trees this fall
The City of Portland is giving away 750 trees this fall to plant on private property. Besides cleaning the air and improving our health, planting trees in yards keeps homes cool in the summer and helps collect storm water during the winter. A variety of trees are being offered ranging from medium to large in size and including native, conifer, evergreen and deciduous. There is a limit of two trees per household and the trees must be planted within the City of Portland. It’s best to register now for a tree, otherwise its first come, first served.
