City of Milwaukie bans plastic grocery bags

Congrats to the City of Milwaukie, they’re the first city in Clackamas County to ban the use of plastic bags at the grocery store. The unanimous vote on August 21st means that retail and grocery stores with a footprint larger than 10,000 square feet will have to phase out the use of plastic bags and Styrofoam food containers by March 1st, 2019. City officials met with representatives of the businesses affected by the ban prior to the meeting and none of them came to testify against the ordinance. The new ordinance is part of the city’s overall waste reduction and recycling goals. Other plastic bags will be allowed for items like meat, produce and bulk items under the new ordinance. One resident who testified encouraged the city to look at ways to reduce the use of plastic straws and cups too. Milwaukie joins Portland, Corvallis, Eugene, McMinnville and Manzanita on banning plastic grocery bans.

Milwaukie bans plastic grocery bags